Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rambus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rambus by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

RMBS opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.