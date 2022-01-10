Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

