Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $13,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $95.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.