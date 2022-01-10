Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,086 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

