Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $487.00 at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.09.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $355.21 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

