Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.