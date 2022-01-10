Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

