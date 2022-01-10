Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,500 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE MAN opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

