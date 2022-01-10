Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 233,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

