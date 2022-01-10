Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 11,706 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

