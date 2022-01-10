Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,560 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $231.47 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.09 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.47.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

