Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 694,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

