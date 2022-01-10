Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

