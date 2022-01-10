Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 535.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $23,302,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $75,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $525.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

