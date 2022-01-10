Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

MMP stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

