Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.45

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 54669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

