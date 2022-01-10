Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,148,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 3,939,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.38 on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.