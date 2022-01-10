Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.21.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

