MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $471.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $378.74 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

