Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,671,010. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

