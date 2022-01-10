Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.