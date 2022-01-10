Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price objective for the company.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 852.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 794.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £424.40 million and a PE ratio of 167.50.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

