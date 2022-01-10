Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,275. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. Maximus has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.