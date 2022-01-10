Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by 77.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.05 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

