Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

