Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.