Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

