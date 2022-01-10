Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

