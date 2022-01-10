Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Boston Partners raised its stake in CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

