Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.20 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

