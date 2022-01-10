Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $317,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $337,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American States Water by 43.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $638,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $98.42 on Monday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.