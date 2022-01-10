Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

