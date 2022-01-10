Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $797,107.88 and approximately $785.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00355587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

