Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $11.05 Million Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp makes up 3.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

