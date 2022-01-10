Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $3.44 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,980. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

