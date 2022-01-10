Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,020. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

