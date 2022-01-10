Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 26,112 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the quarter. Reliant Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.06% of Reliant Bancorp worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,386,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RBNC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

