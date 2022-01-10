Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 862 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 109,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $875,601. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

