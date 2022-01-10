Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.19% of California BanCorp worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in California BanCorp by 276.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at $287,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at $327,000. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

