MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

MetLife has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

MET traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

