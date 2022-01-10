Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

