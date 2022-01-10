Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.18.

TSE:MRU opened at C$67.32 on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.91. The firm has a market cap of C$16.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

