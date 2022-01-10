M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 253,157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4,804.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 253,157 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 116,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

