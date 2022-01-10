M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,862 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

