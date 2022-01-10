M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 50,111 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 66.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

