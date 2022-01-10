M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.