M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

