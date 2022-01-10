M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,439 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

HSIC stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

