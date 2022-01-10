MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Cap of $750,284.04

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $750,284.04 and $939.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001580 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052774 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00758515 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

