Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 40,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

