Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,799,000. Sony Group comprises about 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $124.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.